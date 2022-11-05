9th annual Feast! Local Foods Marketplace returns to Rochester with 90 local vendors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Feast! Local Foods Marketplace returned to Rochester Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.
This year nearly 90 vendors took part in the event that connects people to one another.
“A lot of these people I count as my friends but I don't ever see them except for this one time of the year so it's kind of nice to get together to see the energy of everybody around,” says Event Co-Founder and Creative Director, Brett Olson.
Vendor 'Squash Blossom Farm' is located just north of Rochester. This year they started a meadery, a winery that makes wine from honey.
“You actually have to dilute the honey to get it to ferment, and you add yeast to it, and it ferments just like any other wine,” explains owner Roger Nelson.
Vendor ‘3 Cricketeers’ is a farm that makes products with crickets. Owner Chad Simons says they're both sustainable and nutritious.
“They’re anti-hyper tensive, anti-inflamatory, and anti-diabetic and that's been proven by a study from Purdue University... they're the answer to the American diet,” he says.
He says in the 7 years they’ve been in business, people are becoming a lot more open to trying them..
“People back then were no way, and now they're curious. We have samples for people to try so people are trying them without asking, they're just really interested.”
