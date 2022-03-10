90% of Iowa experienced dryness or drought by end of February 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – February 2022 was the sixth driest February in the history of Iowa record-keeping.
The state’s latest Water Summary Update says precipitation for the month averaged only .27 inches, almost an inch below normal. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that led to drought conditions expanding during the month, with more than 90 percent of Iowa experiencing some form of dryness or drought.
"Precipitation totals in February were disappointing, so instead of steady or improving conditions, we saw expansion of drought conditions in the state,” says Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “However, the first week of March saw over twice the amount of rain as the entire month of February, so that is encouraging. Hopefully the normal rains of March and April and May will improve conditions as we head into the growing season."
The DNR says areas of concern for shallow groundwater supplies exist in parts of northwest Iowa and streamflow levels are also below normal in many locations across the southern half of the state.
For more information on Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.