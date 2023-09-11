9/11 memorial events planned for Rochester, Austin, and Clear Lake

KIMT-TV 3 News – Several remembrances of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks are planned for the KIMT viewing area.
The Clear Lake Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial starting at 6 pm. The event will be held outside the Clear Lake Fire station at the World Trade Center Memorial Steel. It will include music by the Clear Lake High School Band, a flag raising ceremony, the placement of the helmets ceremony, and guest speaker Captain Stephen Johnson, United States Navy, retired.
Captain Johnson grew up in Rosemount, Minnesota, and attended the Illinois Institute of Technology before embarking on a Navy career spanning more than thirty years. Captain Johnson was working in the Pentagon on the morning of September 11, 2001.
Pacelli Catholic Schools in Austin will conduct a 9/11 memorial and prayer service. There will be a color guard doing a 21-gun salute, a performance of the Pacelli choir, staff will be speaking to the students to help them contextualize the day, and 2,977 flags will be placed in the school’s green space to remember all those who died that day. The event will start at 9:15 am.
The Rochester Athletic Club will be conducted a 9/11 Remembrance Climb. Two stair climbers will be set up in a special area on the fitness floor for climbers to pay tribute to those who perished.