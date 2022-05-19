8 year old Charlie Penkava donates to The Raptor Center

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
250 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  STORY
WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

MADISON               WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 CASS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE
SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE,
BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE,
CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DENISON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT,
EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, EXIRA, FONDA,
FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY,
GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, PANORA,
PARKERSBURG, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY,
ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, STUART, WALL LAKE, WAUKEE,
WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  10%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  80%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Weather Alert

...Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms tonight...

A cold front is surging into western and northwestern Iowa early
tonight. As the front moves through it will produce scattered
thunderstorms, some of which could be strong and produce hail and
high winds. Even aside from the storms, winds will quickly turn to
northwesterly and increase substantially behind the front,
reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph for a time
before gradually subsiding overnight.

8 year old Charlie Penkava donates to The Raptor Center

  • Updated
  • 0

AUSTIN, Minn.-An eight year old, Charlie Penkava, donated $300 dollars to The Raptor Center on Thursday after raising funds to help support wildlife animals. 

Penkava, who is a fan of owls, said she came up with the idea after visiting the Hormel Nature Center.

In the raptor area, Penkava noticed her favorite owl was in need of some supplies. 

Penkava said she then came up with the idea to raise money for the wild birds. 

It took a week for Penkava to garner $300 dollars, which will go to The Raptor Center. 

"My family, I asked them if they wanted to and I got $150 dollar the first day and the next day I think I got $140 dollars," Penkava said. 

The Raptor Center's Executive Director Dr. Victoria Hall said Penkava's donation will towards helping animals that are injured or sick with diseases like the bird flu. 

"We see about a 1,000 injured animals a year and this year with Avian Influenza, we are seeing dramatically more birds over the last month. So, even more birds that need help. So, every one of those dollars will towards medical treatment and food and housing of these guys as they go on their journey to recovery," Hall said. 

Penkava received a raptor t shirt for her donation and said she plans on hosting another fundraiser very soon. 

