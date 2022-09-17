7th annual Dogs Downtown event gets tails wagging!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 7th annual Dogs Downtown festival drew quite the crowd, and plenty of wagging tails, to Peace Plaza in Rochester on Saturday.
The free event brings dog owners, their beloved pets and plenty of new pup pals together for a day focused on our four-legged friends!
The puppy party draws upwards of 10,000 attendees according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance and that's only counting those without four paws.
Director of content and communications Katie Adelman says all the dog-focused fun keeps bringing in more community members and visitors year after year.
She added, "Dogs and their humans love this event, so it just keeps growing every year. Last year we had over 10,000 people come over the course of four hours, it was incredible."
The annual event featured dog caricatures, an agility course, ball pits, live music, a photo booth and, of course, food vendors.
The fun day 'fur' everyone began at 11am and ended at 3pm.