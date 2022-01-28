7,500 gallons of gasoline leak at Hardin County fuel station

ELDORA, Iowa – Thousands of gallons of gasoline have spilled in Hardin County.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it was contacted around 9 am Friday by Agvantage Farm Supply about the loss of 7,500 gallons of unleaded gas from a self-fueling station in Eldora. Fumes from the spill forced a bank next door to the station to evacuate for the day.
The DNR says it was at the station most of Friday, along with Hardin County Emergency Management and Advantage staff, and says there is no sign the fuel is spreading into other areas.
Contractors started removing concrete Friday afternoon and the DNR says once the cause and extent of the fuel loss is confirmed, it will move on to containment and disposal. The DNR says any contaminated soil will be excavated and sent to the landfill in Hardin County.
Emergency staff and contractors are expected to keep working over the weekend.