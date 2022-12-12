 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing
rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa
tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing
before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong
winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

$7,000 donated to new law enforcement memorial in Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial check Dec 12 2022

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association has donated $7,000 to the law enforcement memorial being built in Rochester.

This is the first time the association has donated to the memorial, which will honor 4 fallen heroes in Dodge County:

-          Hayfield City Marshal Ole Havey – End of Watch December 30th 1905

-          Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange – End of Watch July 5th 1988

-          Hayfield Police Chief Doug Claassen – End of Watch March 13th, 1999

-          Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther – End of Watch Sept 10th, 2013

The check was presented to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of SE MN is actively raising funds in hopes of completing the memorial in 2023.  The memorial site is located at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester just west of the Veterans Memorial.  You can find them online or on their website at lawenforcementmemorial.org.

