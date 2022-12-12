$7,000 donated to new law enforcement memorial in Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association has donated $7,000 to the law enforcement memorial being built in Rochester.
This is the first time the association has donated to the memorial, which will honor 4 fallen heroes in Dodge County:
- Hayfield City Marshal Ole Havey – End of Watch December 30th 1905
- Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange – End of Watch July 5th 1988
- Hayfield Police Chief Doug Claassen – End of Watch March 13th, 1999
- Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther – End of Watch Sept 10th, 2013
The check was presented to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of SE MN is actively raising funds in hopes of completing the memorial in 2023. The memorial site is located at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester just west of the Veterans Memorial. You can find them online or on their website at lawenforcementmemorial.org.