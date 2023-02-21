6th grader wins SE Minnesota Final Spelling Bee, advances to national competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester Catholic Schools student is 2023’s champion speller for southeastern Minnesota.
6th grader Roberto Villasboas was declared the winner Tuesday of the Final Spelling Bee at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester. Correctly spelling the word chaperonage sends Roberto to the 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee that takes place May 28 - June 1 in Washington, D.C.
Roberto received a first-place trophy, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary (provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee), 2023 United States Mint Proof Set (The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award from Scripps), and a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium.
First runner up was Ezra Hake, an 8th grade student from Schaeffer Academy. Ezra received a trophy, and Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary (donated by Merriam-Webster).
Other students participating in the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee were:
Carter Peterson, Austin, 6th grade
Abdul Alyafi, Byron, 8th grade
Audrey Springer, Chatfield, 7th grade
Marley Dut, Kingsland, 7th grade
Sawyer Lepper, Lanesboro, 8th grade
Cale Schramm, Northfield, 7th grade
Leen Yassin, Rochester, 7th grade
Alex Yovchev, Schaeffer Academy, 8th grade
Tommy Passe, Wabasha-Kellogg, 7th grade