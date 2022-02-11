$60 million upgrade proposed for Albert Lea wastewater treatment plant

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers may accompany the strong and blustery winds producing localized areas of reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&