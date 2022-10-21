$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County.
The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has awarded Cambrex company tax benefits and $300,000 in direct financial assistance through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program.
The Charles City facility makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates for both the generic and branded human pharmaceutical markets. Cambrex currently supplies APIs for the treatment of ADHD, smoking cessation, oncology, Crohn’s disease and others.
