$59,000 given to 15 southeast Minnesota artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded $59,000 to 15 individual artists.
Eight grants have been given to emerging artists for $24,000, and seven grants to advancing artists for $35,000.
Grants for original works were awarded to the following individuals, listed by county.
Fillmore County
Kaley Cross got a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Instinctual Quilt.
Goodhue County
Cheryl Finnegan received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Individuals from Pine Island, Minnesota.
Olmsted County
Joseph Alexander got a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for The Grand Drag Legacy of SE Minnesota.
Terri Allred received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Transformation through Transitions.
Michael Anderson received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Surrender: Paint on Canvas.
Rachel Brokenicky was given a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Illustration of a Children's Book.
Curtis Butturff received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for In Visible: Waterways of Minnesota.
Spencer Johannes got a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Seeking Help Purchasing a Kiln.
Beth Sievers received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Encaustic Expansion.
Rice County
Jennie Autonoe got a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Transformation Poetry.
Timothy Goodwin received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for Record Album of Original Songs.
Emery Stephens was given a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Sharing the Legacy of Spirituals.
Winona County
Joy Davis Ripley received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Un/Masking: Portraits of Mental Health.
Sharon Mansur got a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for Tracings.
John Paulson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for 10th Anniversary Big Band Jazz Concerts.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.