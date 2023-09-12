 Skip to main content
$50k Safe Routes to School grant going to Rochester Public Schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools is getting a $50,000 Safe Routes to School grant.

It’s part of $705,000 in grants announced Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Public Schools will use the money for a “Fat Tire Bicycle Fleet” of more than 30 different-sized fat tire bicycles and several tricycles.  The grant also covers the cost of a trailer for storage/hauling, helmets, bike maintenance equipment, and supplies for a bicycle skills course.

“Fat tire bikes are a great way for kids to exercise, have fun, and gain independence with an affordable and eco-friendly transportation option,” says Dustin Morrow, a Safe Routes to School coordinator with Rochester Public Schools.  “Hopefully, it leads to exploring our great local trails, too. The Boost Grants offer schools the opportunity to bring a new, engaging PE program to students. A trailer of bikes that can move from school to school means that students at all the middle schools can participate.”

Winona Area Public Schools is receiving an $18,765 grant and a $5,510 Safe Routes to School grant is going to LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools.

Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. Its aim is to make it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with the added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.

Other Safe Routes to School 2023 Boost Grant recipients are:

Saint Paul Public Schools - $43,370

Bancroft PTO - $17,114

Minneapolis Public Schools - $44,050

Pedal Power MN - $40,360

Richfield Public Schools ISD#280 - $49,130

Roosevelt Elementary - $13,795

Farmington Area Public School District - $31,800

Elk River ISD 728 - $15,528

Burnside Elementary - $38,600

Carlton County Public Health and Human Services - $42,100

Pelican Rapids School District - $49,980

Safe Kids Grand Forks - $49,970

City of Lynd - $10,000

Albany Area School District and Melrose School District - $47,105

Red Rock Central School - $16,600

Essentia Health - $20,039

