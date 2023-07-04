507 (Pub)lic House coming to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New life is being breathed into the spot formerly occupied by the Old Barrel restaurant and bar in downtown Rochester.
A new restaurant called 507 (Pub)lic House is slated to open later in July.
The menu will feature both American comfort food and some international favorites, with flavors from Morocco, Spain, Thailand, Korea and France.
Owner Tim Ross has had plenty of experience in the restaurant business, working for Victoria's in Rochester, before moving on to some Michelin star eateries across the country.
For Ross, he's glad to be part of the rebirth of Rochester's downtown restaurant scene.
This little corner here, we've got all kinds of new restaurants opening and I've been to a few of them so far and they've been great and I look forward to rebuilding downtown Rochester and bringing some energy back," said Ross.
A familiar face will be in the new kitchen. Chef Youness Bojji is coming on board to bring his culinary experience to the venture.