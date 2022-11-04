$500,000 bond set in Olmsted County drug death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – $500,000 bail is set for the man accused of causing the drug death of a woman.
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41 of Rochester, is charged with third-degree murder and interference with a dead body.
Investigators say Loftus supplied the fentanyl that contributed to the death of Tia Arleth in May and then moved the body. Arleth’s corpse was found June 17 in an advanced state of decomposition under a tarp in the area along CR2 and 70th avenue NE in Haverhill Township.
Loftus is still listed as being in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center as of 1 pm Friday. His next court appearance is set for November 17.