50-year sentence for death of Franklin County child

HAMPTON, Iowa – Causing the death of a 23-month-old child is sending a northern Iowa man to prison for decades.
Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, was originally charged with first-degree murder but eventually entered an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child.
Law enforcement says Suarez Rivera was taking care of his girlfriend’s child on August 1, 2020, when the child died of multiple blunt force injuries. The child was taken to Franklin General Hospital and was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving.
Suarez Rivera has been sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve at least 60% of that sentence before being eligible for parole.
An Alford plea means Suarez Rivera does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and consent to accept sentencing.