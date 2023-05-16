$50,000 donation celebrates 50th anniversary of Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 50th anniversary of Quarry Hill Nature Center is kicking off with a $50,000 gift.
The money from the Philip and Catherine Karsell Family will go to the Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center endowment.
“Since the 1970’s, our children and grandchildren have enjoyed and benefited from the many and varied programs at Quarry Hill Nature Center” says Philip Karsell. “We hope that our gift to the endowment will help ensure that this place and these programs will continue long into the future and will inspire others to contribute significantly.”
To commemorate the 50th anniversary, a “Grow With Us Endowment Campaign” has begun.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary with the Rochester community," says Quarry Hill Nature Center's Executive Director, Pam Meyer. "This transformational moment will enable us to continue our mission of natural science discovery and expand our impact in the community for the next 50 years."
The Nature Center says “the endowment reflects and supports our commitment to furthering environmental education, stewardship of the land and keeping nature rooted in our community for generations to come.”
Quarry Hill will be celebrating this milestone with a May 20th Community Celebration and a September 16th Fundraising Gala aimed at setting the foundation for the next 50 years.