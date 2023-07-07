4th of July increases number of stray pets in animal shelters

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Both North Iowa and Albert Lea Humane Society are seeing a rise in stray pets after 4th of July weekend.
The shelters believe the time period after 4th of July has the highest rate of stray dogs being taken in by animal shelters. The 4th of July fireworks scare away pets to flee their owners' homes.
The summer time allows pets to be outside more often, giving pets more opportunities to run away from home. Albert Lea is already accepting pets suffering from heat stroke and dehydration.
"Almost all the animals here used to be someone's pet and they either lost their way or the people can no longer take care of them. They ended up in our care for whatever reason through no fault of their own and they are deserving of that forever family," said Executive Director of North Iowa Humane Society, Sybil Soukup.
The best way to find a stray dog is to contact local animal shelters. Be prepared to show proof of ownership such as veterinary records or bill of sale.