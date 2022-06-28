4th of July events across Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're already thinking about 4th of July holiday plans - we've got a rundown of some area events.
On Monday in Rochester there's 4th Fest 2022 scheduled at Soldier's Field Park. It's a free event, featuring a music lineup and food trucks with the main attraction, of course, being a firework display.
The city of Stewartville is also putting on a display at Bear Cave Park. Summerfest will be an all day event starting at 8am and running until 11pm.
You can also find some 4th of July fund at Austin's Freedom Fest taking place on July 3 & 4th.
The Cannon Valley Fair has fun events planned starting on July 1. That includes a Grand Parade, harness horse racing, live music, and a fireworks show on the 4th of July.