4th Fest a go for The Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Organizers say 4th Fest in Rochester is a go Monday night even with the threat of bad weather. The community is invited to see fireworks and enjoy some food and entertainment at Soldiers Field Park.
Safety is Rochester Civic Music's number one priority. They've been in contact with the National Weather Service and director Avital Rabinowitz says they're confident the event can proceed as planned.
According to Rabinowitz rain is not a big worry for them instead it's lightning and heavy wind that could come from a severe storm.
If these type of conditions arrive during 4th Fest, people will be notified. They can check Rochester Civic Music's social media pages for updates. The fireworks are scheduled for 10pm. If there's a chance of severe weather then they will not be moved earlier. Rabinowitz is looking forward to a fun filled evening.
"No one has a crystal ball. We never know what's gonna happen with the weather. That's one of the many exciting things with doing live events in parks," explains Rabinowitz. "So we're always really closely watching the weather hoping we're able to continue with our concert. We've been very fortunate this year with alot of storms but they've cleared in time for alot of the concerts so we're hoping our luck holds out and that we get to have a fantastic 4th of July celebration this afternoon and evening."
If the fireworks get canceled tonight, they will be postponed to tomorrow night