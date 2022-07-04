 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105 expected.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

4th Fest a go for The Med City

  • 0

KIMT News 3's Jeremy Wall talks with Rochester Civic Music Director Avital Rabinowitz about tonight's festivities.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Organizers say  4th Fest in Rochester is a go Monday night even with the threat of bad weather. The community is invited to see fireworks and enjoy some food and entertainment at Soldiers Field Park.

Safety is Rochester Civic Music's number one priority. They've been in contact with the National Weather Service and director Avital Rabinowitz says they're confident the event can proceed as planned.

According to Rabinowitz rain is not a big worry for them instead it's lightning and heavy wind that could come from a severe storm.

If these type of conditions arrive during 4th Fest, people will be notified. They can check Rochester Civic Music's social media pages for updates. The fireworks are scheduled for 10pm. If there's a chance of severe weather then they will not be moved earlier. Rabinowitz is looking forward to a fun filled evening.

"No one has a crystal ball. We never know what's gonna happen with the weather. That's one of the many exciting things with doing live events in parks," explains Rabinowitz. "So we're always really closely watching the weather hoping we're able to continue with our concert. We've been very fortunate this year with alot of storms  but they've cleared in time for alot of the concerts so we're hoping our luck holds out and that we get to have a fantastic  4th of July celebration this afternoon and evening."

If the fireworks get canceled tonight, they will be postponed to tomorrow night

Recommended for you