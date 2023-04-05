$48,000 lottery prize claimed by Clear Lake man

CLIVE, Iowa – A Clear Lake man has won a $48,000 InstaPlay jackpot from the Iowa Lottery.
Michael Burris, 59, claimed his prize Monday after telling some incredulous co-workers about his big win.
“No one believed me because it was April Fools’ Day,” says Burris. “What a great day to win a lot of money, because no one’s going to believe you. It was awesome, just awesome.”
Burris won a Jumbo Bucks Progressive InstaPlay jackpot of $48,053.85 on a ticket he purchased at Casey’s, 14 E. Congress St. in Nora Springs. Burris, a welder and pipefitter, stopped at the store for a breakfast pizza on his way to a jobsite, and decided to pick up a lottery ticket at the same time.
Burris says he and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay off their camper and save for an eventual retirement to Florida.
InstaPlay games combine features from instant-scratch and lotto games to give players an option with no numbers to pick, playslips to fill out or wait for a drawing.