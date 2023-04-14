$45,000 in entrepreneurship grants going to Rochester agencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - $15,000 grants have been awarded to initiatives by the Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), Collider Foundation, and Cradle 2 Career.
The money is coming from the National League of Cities (NLC) as part of its City Inclusive Entrepreneurship Network (CIEN), a project which provides funding in three categories: Ecosystem Accelerator, Informal Entrepreneurship, and Early Childhood Workforce.
“Rochester was the only city to receive grant support in all three areas, which is a testament to the wonderful organizations that are effective partners with the City of Rochester,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “I am very proud to add the Mayor’s office and City support for the three initiatives that RAEDI, Collider, and Cradle 2 Career will be leading.”
The City of Rochester is also donating $5,000 to each initiative.
The RAEDI Foundation is mapping services provided by entrepreneurial support organizations in Rochester to aid in identifying gaps in services and be the first step to coordinating the creation of programs to fill those needs in the community. The RADEI Foundation will be using billboards around Rochester to reach entrepreneurs who may not be aware of free services in the community.
The Collider Foundation will focus on the rise of informal businesses in Rochester, especially those based out of residential homes. The grant will help make informal entrepreneurs more visible, create connections through cohort learning and help the entrepreneurs gain equitable access to resources to grow their businesses.
Cradle 2 Career is conducting a childcare capacity and utilization study, as part of the NLC’s Early Childhood Workforce track. Cradle 2 Career says it will identify the barriers informal non-licensed and licensed in-home childcare providers face, then use a co-design process with these providers to generate community-wide solutions that will identify investment and re-allocation opportunities for informal and in-home childcare providers.