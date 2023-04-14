$45,000 in entrepreneurship grants going to Rochester agencies

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions for this Afternoon... The combination of low relative humidity values, gusty southerly winds, and dry fuels will result in elevated fire weather conditions for this afternoon over much of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin--as well as areas where the snowpack has recently melted north of Wisconsin Highway 29. Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30 percent with winds gusting up to 30 mph, especially west of the Mississippi River. Please exercise caution with any fires and heed any local burn bans.