ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Mayo Civic Center hosted day two of the 44th annual "Rochester Area Builders Home Show" today. Jeremiah Program Rochester sold raffle tickets for these play kitchens built by members of the Rochester Area Builders. Exhibitors there could talk about job openings available in the construction industry. There was also a skills competition for high school students in which they performed tasks such as drill driving. John Eischen, the executive director of Rochester Area Builders, said it's important to get kids interested in the construction industry.
“If a young person is thinking, ‘if my only-my only goal after I get through all my high school education and middle school is to go to college and I don’t wanna go to college,’ we need to let them know that there is an avenue for a-a great career in our industry that may not require additional school after high school," Eischen said.
If you want to check the show out, it will continue tomorrow at the Mayo Civic Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.