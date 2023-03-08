 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

41st Annual "Agweek Farm Show" is underway

  • Updated
  • 0

The event is taking place at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 41st annual "Agweek Farm Show" is underway at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. It's a chance for the farming community to showcase some of the latest equipment and industry trends. One thing farming experts are seeing is more of an effort to conserve the soil by using vertical tillage, which is meant to to open the ground up without turning it over so its not as susceptible to ground and water erosion. The conservation of the ground, especially the nutritionally-rich top soil, has helped produce greater crop yields in the last few years, which is critical as the population grows.

“They talk about the farmers feeding the world, and as the population continues to increase, that pressure becomes all the more so," Mike Conlan said.

If you want to check the show out, it goes on from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Recommended for you