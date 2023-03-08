ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 41st annual "Agweek Farm Show" is underway at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. It's a chance for the farming community to showcase some of the latest equipment and industry trends. One thing farming experts are seeing is more of an effort to conserve the soil by using vertical tillage, which is meant to to open the ground up without turning it over so its not as susceptible to ground and water erosion. The conservation of the ground, especially the nutritionally-rich top soil, has helped produce greater crop yields in the last few years, which is critical as the population grows.
“They talk about the farmers feeding the world, and as the population continues to increase, that pressure becomes all the more so," Mike Conlan said.
If you want to check the show out, it goes on from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.