$400,000 state grant going to Dodge Center for housing rehab

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dodge Center is among 36 townships, and counties across Greater Minnesota will receive nearly $24 million in Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants.
Governor Tim Walz announced the grants Monday, saying they will be used for residential and commercial property rehabilitation, upgrading public facilities, and other economic development projects.
“We are dedicated to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where in the state you call home,” says Governor Walz. “These grants will boost our economy and help Greater Minnesota communities throughout the state grow and thrive.”
Dodge Center will get $431,250 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
“These grants not only help individual communities address their unique goals and needs, but also help bolster the state’s overall economic position and its reputation as a great place for business and quality of life,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “This is how we build strong communities and support Minnesotans across the state.”
Other grant recipients are:
- City of Bagley, $345,000, Owner-occupied housing rehab
- City of Baudette, $1,200,000, Rental housing rehab and public facility improvements
- City of Big Falls, $170,430, Rental housing rehab
- City of Brainerd, $575,000, Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab
- City of Brooten, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Clarkfield, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Darwin, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Deer Creek, $581,430, Public facility improvements
- City of Delhi, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Edgerton, $1,049,375, Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Erskine, $704,375, Rental housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Fosston, $597,713, Owner-occupied housing rehab
- City of Granite Falls, $943,000, Rental housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Hallock, $414,000, Owner Occupied Housing Rehab
- City of Holland, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Kasota, $554,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Kelliher, $417,300, Public Facility Improvements
- City of Lake Lillian, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Lonsdale, $431,250, Owner-occupied housing rehab
- City of Mabel, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Madison, $599,610, Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab
- City of Minneota, $599,265, Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab
- City of Nielsville, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Okabena, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Pequot Lakes, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Randall, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- City of Red Lake Falls, $929,200, Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Sacred Heart, $1,175,000, Owner-occupied housing rehab and public facility improvements
- City of Staples, $948,750, Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Stephen, $368,000, Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Tracy, $1,127,000, Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Watkins, $943,000, Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab
- City of Waubun, $573,600, Public facility improvements
- City of Wood Lake, $600,000, Public facility improvements
- County of Big Stone, $599,265 (City of Correll & City of Ortonville), Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab
“SCDP grants provide Greater Minnesota communities with financing to address their need for safe and affordable housing and suitable living environments for persons of low to moderate incomes,” says DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “This funding supports projects that support community vitality and enhance conditions for additional economic growth.”