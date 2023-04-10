$40 million lottery jackpot claimed by Dubuque man

CLIVE, Iowa – A Dubuque man has claimed is $40 million lottery jackpot.
The Iowa Lottery says Earl Lape, 61, bought his winning Lotto America ticket on April Fool’s Day at Eichman’s, a restaurant and convenience store at 11941 U.S. Highway 52 N. in Dubuque.
“I laughed. I thought it was April Fools,” says Lape about his $40.03 million jackpot prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. “I thought it was a joke.”
Lape chose to receive his winnings in the lump-sum option of $21.28 million. The Iowa Lottery says Lape plans to invest his winnings so the money could help his family for generations to come. He also is planning donations to organizations that benefit children with medical issues, specifically the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
“If it weren’t for our parents to show us the way, where would we be? That’s why I want to help kids,” says Lape. “A lot of parents don’t have money and a lot of insurance companies don’t cover it, but the kids still need treatment.”
The Lotto America jackpot had been growing since July 2021. Before this latest run, the game’s jackpot record was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.
This is the second Lotto America jackpot won in Iowa. A Davenport man won a $4.38 million jackpot in the game in May 2018.