4 more Hawkeye athletes plead guilty to underage gambling, cases go on for six athletes with ISU ties

Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. A digital platform where college athletes can anonymously alert their administrations to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report gambling activity they’re aware of or witnessed to sports wagering integrity investigators. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)