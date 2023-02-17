$4.5 million in gifts to benefit students at Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College says $4.5 million in new gifts will help ensure that students have the financial resources they need to get the most out of their college experience.
The school says it received a $1 million pledge from Bob and Dell Ann Sathe, an estate gift from Audrey Niemann of nearly $850,000, $600,000 from Lynne Sootheran and Kent Simmonds, and a $50,000 gift and a $2 million estate donation from Barbara Lueder.
The Robert and Dell Ann Sathe Scholars Endowments will help qualified, underrepresented students with demonstrated financial need. "This scholarship support is our way of saying thanks to Luther for helping us with a foundation for a good life and we encourage other alumni to join us in supporting Luther students," says Bob. The Sathes have now given a total of $2 million to Luther College.
The Audrey Niemann Scholarship Fund will assist to students who would be unable to attend college without financial assistance.
The Lynne Sootheran and Kent Simmonds Endowment for Peace will support a new Peace Fellows Program that seeks to engage students, faculty, and the broader community in how best to practice peace, in all of its dimensions.
"It is our intent for the funds of this endowment to encourage serious study of peace in all its expressions: in natural and social sciences, in the arts, in physical activity, in skills aimed at practical professions, and in the studies of philosophy and religion," says Simmonds. "In short, we want to encourage attention to peace in every classroom, every studio, every laboratory, and every athletic enterprise, where persons are called to explore and develop the well-being of themselves and their surroundings. We express peace among us as we discover and nurture peace within us. We want to ‘study war no more.’"
The Barbara Lueder Scholarship will support students who major in education or participate in music. "The education I received at Luther College opened career opportunities while the music program continues to give me great joy. As I thought about my legacy, I knew I wanted to provide scholarships to assist today's students interested in those areas," says Lueder.