3rd Annual Ride for Wyatt happening this weekend invests in better mental health care access

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 130 people die by suicide daily on average. On Saturday, Jan. 29 in Mantorville, people will be hopping on their snowmobiles and ripping some powder with the goal of eliminating that statistic. The 3rd Annual Ride for Wyatt is a snowmobile event, silent auction, social hour, and chili feed at Riverside Park. There is also merchandise to buy.
Almost five years ago, 18-year-old Wyatt Coy died by suicide after a long battle with depression. His father, Matt Coy, describes Wyatt as empathetic, tuned in to other people, and a helper. "He was a very, very caring young man and I'm proud to have been his dad for 18 years," he says.
Matt tells KIMT that to say Wyatt loved snowmobiling would be an understatement.
"I think that in the world of depression and anxiety, I think Wyatt found some semblance of control. It was one thing he could control," Matt explains.
When Matt Coy started the event three years ago, he was scared that people had forgotten his son. He found that was not the case at all and the community has rallied support behind the cause. The Ride for Wyatt supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Wyatt M. Coy Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is administered by the Rochester Area Foundation. It assists local students pursuing careers in mental health care. The original hope when Ride for Wyatt was launched was to raise enough money over several years in an endowment fund that would support a one year, $1,000 award every year. The goal was blown out of the water in the first year. The new goal is to grow the fund to the point that it can sustain a four-year $1,000 award yearly. Organizers have met about 60% of that so far. The past two years, the scholarship has assisted two students with their education. Additionally, another applicant in 2021 scored very high. The foundation used other money to support that student's education as well.
The Coy family is passionate about investing in mental health care resources because they faced many challenges when finding Wyatt quality care for his depression. "The demand for mental health care so far exceeded the supply of providers. At one point, we were even told by a provider in the hospital setting when we were thinking about follow-up care and talking about counselors... we were actually told that you're going to have to wait for a good one. And that obviously left a mark," comments Matt.
The slogan of this year's ride is "It's ok to not be ok!"
"It's ok to not be ok. What's not ok is to not talk about it because if we hide it, we can't fix it," says Matt.
Interested people can register for the event in advance or on the day of. Click here to sign up and get more information on the EventBrite page and click here for the Ride for Wyatt Facebook page.
If the snow isn't good enough to snowmobile on, the event will still continue with its other events.