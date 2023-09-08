3rd Annual downtown Zumbro River clean-up shows results

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Clean and Safe Ambassador team, Downtown Rochester Alliance and volunteers from Bolander went to Zumbro River to partake in the 3rd annual downtown Zumbro River cleanup.
The cleanup stated as a way for the groups to make a difference in the environment and to make downtown Rochester look better along the riverfront.
Clean and Safe Ambassadors Team operations manager Cam Hurd says, "Last year we collected 30-40 bags of trash. Most of which were all sitting on the banks and I think its quite important to give care to the downtown water way and ensure that it's healthy and looks proper for everyone coming down.”
After cleaning portions of the river, the team was able to see animals landing in the water. Many items they removed could cause serious damage to wildlife.
He says, "So we've been out here for an hour-hour and a half now. We've found a shopping cart from the Dollar Tree, we found a large office chair and an old toaster oven. Those are probably some of the most notable things we've found so far."
At the end of the day they picked up 42 buckets worth of trash including a shopping cart, an office chair, a set of tires, 26 golf balls, a 6-8 gauge needle and a bike.