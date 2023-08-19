3rd annual Butterfly Fest connects cultures

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Listos Preschool and Childcare held their third annual Butterfly Fest today at Peace United Church of Christ. The purpose of the festival was to bring the community together and help them learn about the monarch's connections to Minnesota and Mexico. Some of the highlights of the event included an Aztec dance presentation as well as some caterpillar-themed activities.
“It’s great for immigrant families to be able to see their cultures represented here in Rochester where they are living now, so to have that for their children so they can learn about where their families c-have come from," Christina Valdez, the executive director of Listos Preschool and Childcare, said.
Listos Preschool and Childcare will hold a fundraiser in early November. It will likely be held at Peace United Church of Christ.