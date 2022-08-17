$340,000 federal grant going to Riverland Community College to train self-driving vehicle techs

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A $348,486 grant is going to Riverland Community College to support an “Educating Autonomous Vehicle Technicians” project.
The money is coming from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program and Riverland and M State, along with Scott Swelland from Austin Ford, will develop curriculum, purchase equipment, participate in professional development, and provide continuing education for the project under this NSF ATE funded program.
“This is Riverland’s first NSF ATE award as a lead agency,” says Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun. “We are excited about this opportunity to increase capacity for training Riverland students in Autonomous Vehicle Technology. The NSF ATE grant awards are competitive and Riverland’s ability to submit a worthy proposal demonstrates our growth in looking for innovative and forward-thinking ways to educate our students.”