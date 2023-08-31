33 state attorneys general, including Minnesota's, call on FDA to protect kids from e-cigarettes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s Keith Ellison and 32 state attorneys general are calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its Center for Tobacco Products to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes.
Attorney General Ellison and the group have submitted a letter to the FDA that recommends things like limiting the flavors that draw kids in, reducing nicotine levels to prevent addiction, and protecting young people from marketing.
This comes after Ellison reached a $60.5 million settlement with JUUL and Altria over deceptive marketing of e-cigarettes.
“We may have settled with JUUL and Altria, but the fight against youth tobacco use is still on,” says Attorney General Ellison. “We are doing what we can to eliminate youth tobacco use in Minnesota, and this bipartisan group of attorneys general and I are calling on the FDA to do more to help us fight this fight.”
More than 9,000 types of e-cigarette devices are sold in the United States, and nearly 6,000 of those are disposable devices. In 2022, 14 percent of high school students reported that they were currently using e-cigarettes. Experts say teen nicotine consumption is linked to nicotine poisoning, mental health and behavioral problems, academic issues, and future addiction to other substances.
The letter from the attorneys general recommends the FDA:
- Prohibit all non-tobacco flavors in e-cigarettes. These flavors – mimicking fruits, candies, and desserts – are a major reason young people try e-cigarettes in the first place.
- Enact evidence-based limits on nicotine in e-cigarettes. More than 80 percent of e-cigarettes sold have more than five percent of nicotine concentration. And because some devices last for hundreds or thousands of puffs, young people end up consuming much more nicotine.
- Restrict marketing that attracts youth by making sure marketing materials don’t target them and preventing young people from being bombarded with ads about e-cigarettes. E-cigarette manufacturers have used social media and influencer marketing to entice teenagers.
- Close the “disposable loophole”. Disposable e-cigarettes have not been subject to the same existing FDA enforcement guidance as cartridge e-cigarettes, and they’ve surged in popularity. More than half of youth e-cigarette users last year reported that they use disposable e-cigarettes instead of cartridge-based e-cigarettes.
The FDA is also asked to promptly enforce the law against companies and sellers across the e-cigarette supply chain who are flouting federal regulations.