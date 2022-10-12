 Skip to main content
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

Meth Seizure Oct 12 2022

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine.  Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.

After agents made several undercover buys of meth from the location in Shakopee, the MRVDTF says it got a search warrant for the home located in a wooded subdivision.  Agents say they found one-pound packages of meth buried in water coolers in a wooded area near a house.  MRVDTF says a garden shed on the property was also searched and evidence of a liquid methamphetamine conversion lab was uncovered.

MRVDTF says meth is often smuggled over the border in liquid form and must be converted to crystal before it is packaged and sold. Evidence of the lab included a cooking stove, large pots, and large strainers, which all had residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Three males were arrested during Monday’s search but they remain unidentified.  MRVDTF says the men, now in the Scott County Jail, are believed to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

This is still an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

MRVDTF agents were assisted by Special Agents from the MN BCA and Agents with the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force. 

