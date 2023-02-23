30th anniversary celebration of Grumpy Old Men being hosted this weekend

WABASHA, Minn. - Grab a plaid shirt and bring your most cantankerous attitude because this weekend is the 30th anniversary celebration of Grumpy Old Men in Wabasha.
Three decades of the classic movie seems to stand the test of time as the city of Wabasha hosts thousands of visitors in celebration of the romantic comedy based on the lives of fictional, feuding and certainly grumpy neighbors John Gustafson and Max Goldman.
While the characters live in Wabasha much of the film was shot in St. Paul and Fairbault.
However, the tiny city has claimed them for their own hosting an anniversary festival with an ice fishing tournament, a new lighted ATV/UTV parade, a grumpy best dressed contest, a spaghetti and chili feed along with much, much more.
Mayor Emily Durand says the even tis not only goof for businesses it offers visitors a chance to experience the fun that Wabasha has to offer.
Durand explained, "I think this is an idea that it wasn't clear whether it would work, well it's worked for 30 years. It's amazing and it's sort of been reimagined over and over again I think. But, it has the same core which is, it's winter in Wabasha and we all need a little fun time together. What I think is remarkable is the consistency with which it's worked all these years."
One of the main events is the Grumpy Plunge put on by Great River Homes which Durand says is a worthy cause.
"The plunge benefits Great River Homes which is housing for adults with developmental disabilities," said Durand. "It's a great cause and those folks will be out including Great River Home residents will be helping and volunteering and plunging and that's 1pm. That's not to be missed. That's in Beach Park which is up river side of Main Street."
Mark Steven Johnson, who wrote the movie, will also be in attendance this year. He's scheduled to host a fireside chat on Saturday around 6pm.
There's so much more to do both Friday and Saturday so if you're interested you can find out more information here.