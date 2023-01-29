 Skip to main content
$300,000 theft results in sentence of probation

Brandon Crews

Brandon Crews

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in private property is sentenced to probation.

Brandon Lee Crews, 32 of Emmons, Minnesota, entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree theft.  Charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Crews was arrested for smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700.  Court documents state text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.

Crews has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation.

An Alford plea means Crews does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.

