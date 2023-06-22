$300,000 federal grant awarded to Clear Lake project on 4th Avenue South

WASHINGTON DC – Clear Lake is getting a $300,000 federal grant for its 4th Avenue South Multimodal Corridor Planning Project.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding Thursday as part of the $35 million RAISE Grant program.
“Today’s announced grant awards will support significant local and regional infrastructure projects that will improve transportation and commerce. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowa communities and to strengthen Iowa’s aging infrastructure. I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment,” says U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. This funding was made possible for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Senator Grassley supported in 2021.
“I am pleased that the City of Clear Lake received funding to assist it with the beginning phase of the 4th Avenue South Multimodal Corridor,” says Senator Grassley. “Please know that I will continue to support efforts to secure funding for this critical project as it progresses.”
The Clear Lake project includes community engagement, a corridor study, alternatives analysis, final design and environmental review for a project to evaluate the 4th Avenue South corridor. The project will evaluate approaches to modernize infrastructure connecting downtown Cedar Lake and I-35, including the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and further development of the regional trail network.
Also receiving funding:
$10 million for Cedar Falls’ Modernizing the Main Street Corridor project, which will reconstruct Main Street between University Avenue and 6th Street to include complete streets enhancements, dedicated on-street bike lanes, ADA accessible sidewalks and trails, mid-block crossings, transit stops, lighting and underground utility improvements.
$24,760,000 for Clay, Lucas, Crawford, Lee, Pottawattamie, Wright, Page, Henry and Mitchell counties. The money will be used replace approximately nine bridges in poor condition.