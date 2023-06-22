$300,000 federal grant awarded to Clear Lake project on 4th Avenue South

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

$300,000 federal grant awarded to Clear Lake project on 4th Avenue South

  • 0
Money for Hayfield Community Food Pantry

WASHINGTON DC – Clear Lake is getting a $300,000 federal grant for its 4th Avenue South Multimodal Corridor Planning Project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding Thursday as part of the $35 million RAISE Grant program.

“Today’s announced grant awards will support significant local and regional infrastructure projects that will improve transportation and commerce. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowa communities and to strengthen Iowa’s aging infrastructure. I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment,” says U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.  This funding was made possible for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Senator Grassley supported in 2021.

“I am pleased that the City of Clear Lake received funding to assist it with the beginning phase of the 4th Avenue South Multimodal Corridor,” says Senator Grassley.  “Please know that I will continue to support efforts to secure funding for this critical project as it progresses.”

The Clear Lake project includes community engagement, a corridor study, alternatives analysis, final design and environmental review for a project to evaluate the 4th Avenue South corridor.  The project will evaluate approaches to modernize infrastructure connecting downtown Cedar Lake and I-35, including the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and further development of the regional trail network.

Also receiving funding:

$10 million for Cedar Falls’ Modernizing the Main Street Corridor project, which will reconstruct Main Street between University Avenue and 6th Street to include complete streets enhancements, dedicated on-street bike lanes, ADA accessible sidewalks and trails, mid-block crossings, transit stops, lighting and underground utility improvements.

$24,760,000 for Clay, Lucas, Crawford, Lee, Pottawattamie, Wright, Page, Henry and Mitchell counties.  The money will be used replace approximately nine bridges in poor condition.

Tags

Recommended for you