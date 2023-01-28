30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene.
There is no update on his condition, but OCSO said it "doesn't sounds like anything life-threatening."
They said there are no signs of impairment on the victim or any other member in the group.
Updates are expected to be released Monday.