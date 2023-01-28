 Skip to main content
...Snow Moves In This Morning...

.Snow continues to primarily affect counties from northeastern
Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin early this afternoon. The dry air
over the northern half of the forecast area has abstained further
impacts into southeastern Minnesota. However, given the
possibility for snowfall this evening into tonight, have continued
Advisory for far southeastern Minnesota. Increased snowfall rates
still expected into this evening, across northeast Iowa into
southwest Wisconsin. Impacts to travel will continue into the
overnight, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest
Wisconsin.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for counties in
southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa where wind chills below
-20 degrees are expected into Sunday morning. With these wind
chill temperatures, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less.

Check road conditions before you head out today if you have
travel plans.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident

30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene.

There is no update on his condition, but OCSO said it "doesn't sounds like anything life-threatening."

They said there are no signs of impairment on the victim or any other member in the group.

Updates are expected to be released Monday.

