30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident

Weather Alert

...Snow Moves In This Morning... .Snow continues to primarily affect counties from northeastern Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin early this afternoon. The dry air over the northern half of the forecast area has abstained further impacts into southeastern Minnesota. However, given the possibility for snowfall this evening into tonight, have continued Advisory for far southeastern Minnesota. Increased snowfall rates still expected into this evening, across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. Impacts to travel will continue into the overnight, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. A wind chill advisory has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa where wind chills below -20 degrees are expected into Sunday morning. With these wind chill temperatures, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. Check road conditions before you head out today if you have travel plans. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&