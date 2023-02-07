$3 million groundwater protection/soil health program launching in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new groundwater protection and soil health program is starting in Olmsted County.
The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), with support from the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, created the groundwater protection and soil health initiative with $3 million allotted through American Rescue Plan Act funds. Organizers say farmers can use cost-share through this program to integrate small grains or alternative crops into their traditional cropping systems, expand haying and grazing acres, and plant cover crops.
“This initiative empowers farm operators to play a part in helping reduce nitrate leaching, increasing nitrogen retention, limiting soil erosion, while protecting Olmsted County's water resources,” says Olmsted SWCD Soil Conservation Manager Skip Langer.
SWCD says the aims to promote the growing of beneficial crops such as small grains, forages, other alternative crops, and grazing lands while also promoting integration of cover crops into conventional farming systems.
“Groundwater is the community's drinking water and sustains the agricultural community and other industries,” says Langer. “Through research and connections across southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted SWCD and the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners believe incorporating soil health principles on the landscape could make a positive difference.”
SWCD says diverse crop rotations and cover crop integration practices target the reduction of excess crop nutrients leaching into groundwater, reduce soil erosion, and promote improved soil health, farm sustainability, and operator profitability.
To learn more about these programs and upcoming informational meetings, contact the Olmsted SWCD by calling 507-328-7070.