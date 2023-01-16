 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Developing...

With the very moist conditions and light winds...dense fog is
developing across parts of northeast Iowa. Additional development
is expected for parts of southeast Minnesota . This fog will
reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile.

Exercise caution traveling through tonight. Slow down.  Use low
beams and allow stopping distance between yourself and the vehicle
ahead of you. The fog will improve later tonight when the winds
pick up from the northwest.

$3 million bond approved by Nashua-Plainfield School Board

Nashua Plainfield School District

NASHUA, Iowa – Voters in the Nashau-Plainfield School District will vote on a $3 million bond issue on March 7.

The School Board has approved the bond to support a new baseball/softball complex in Plainfield.  The plan is to use money from the one-cent statewide sales tax to pay off the bond instead of increasing property taxes.  The Nashau-Plainfield School Board says that would allow them to pay off the bond faster and save about $1 million in interest payments.

“We are excited to move forward with a plan to create outstanding baseball and softball facilities for our students and community, without the need to increase property taxes for residents,” says Superintendent Todd Liechty.  “This is a project that will benefit our entire community, including kids involved in our youth baseball and softball programs. We look forward to sharing more information and answering community members’ questions in the weeks ahead.”

The project calls for creating new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities, and two youth diamonds at the site.

To learn more and to view renderings of the project, visit http://www.bit.ly/npdiamonds.

