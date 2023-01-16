$3 million bond approved by Nashua-Plainfield School Board

NASHUA, Iowa – Voters in the Nashau-Plainfield School District will vote on a $3 million bond issue on March 7.
The School Board has approved the bond to support a new baseball/softball complex in Plainfield. The plan is to use money from the one-cent statewide sales tax to pay off the bond instead of increasing property taxes. The Nashau-Plainfield School Board says that would allow them to pay off the bond faster and save about $1 million in interest payments.
“We are excited to move forward with a plan to create outstanding baseball and softball facilities for our students and community, without the need to increase property taxes for residents,” says Superintendent Todd Liechty. “This is a project that will benefit our entire community, including kids involved in our youth baseball and softball programs. We look forward to sharing more information and answering community members’ questions in the weeks ahead.”
The project calls for creating new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities, and two youth diamonds at the site.
To learn more and to view renderings of the project, visit http://www.bit.ly/npdiamonds.