29th Annual "Traveling Art Show" is Underway

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Young artists are getting the chance to show off their masterpieces. The Zumbro Education District's annual "Traveling Art Show" is underway. The art is on display in the media center between Stewartville High School and Stewartville Middle School. This is the 29th year of the "Traveling Art Show." Over 90 pieces of art from seven different schools are featured. Work from artists as young as kindergarteners to as old as high school seniors is included. Kandice Mascotti, the art teacher for Stewartville Middle School, said the show instills a sense of pride in the young artists.
“It sort of makes sense in what they’re creating that the next step for an artist is to display their work or try to sell their work, so for middle school students to be able to see that their art has value, has merit, has meaning in the art show is a big deal," Mascott said.
The work will be at that media center through March 3rd. Byron High School is the next stop for the "Traveling Art Show." If you want to see the work online, click this word.