$25K donation to United Way of North Central Iowa for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

MASON CITY, Iowa – The United Way of North Central Iowa (UWNCI) says it has received a $25,000 gift in support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
UWNCI say the money comes from a North Iowa family in loving memory of their son, Greg. The family says Greg discovered the magic of words and reading in early childhood and hopes to ensure his legacy continues by passing this love of reading on to the children of North Iowa.
“We are honored to be a part of this incredible legacy,” says UWNCI CEO, Jen Arends. “Thanks to this family’s generosity, we are going to be able to provide children in north Iowa with the tools to build their early literacy skills but also instill a life-long love of reading. We are extremely grateful for this level of support.”
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides an age-appropriate book every month from birth until the child’s fifth birthday. The Iowa Department of Education says 25% of children in North Iowa are not reading at proficiency by 4th grade.
If you would like to register your child for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, you can visit https://www.unitedwaynci.org/dolly-parton-imagination-library.