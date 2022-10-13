$250,000 going to Hancock County sewer project

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Hancock County community is sharing in more than $3.3 million in water and sewer grants approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).
$250,000 has been awarded to Crystal Lake for sanitary sewer improvement. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $683,800.
"Investments in water infrastructure are vital to supporting Iowa families and businesses," says IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham. "The awards announced today will not only support nine water quality projects but will also create opportunities for these communities to thrive."
Money from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is going to Crystal Lake, Arcadia, Elgin, Fostoria, Guttenberg, Hospers, Oelwein, Spencer and Yale. CDBG funds enable communities to make needed improvements to water and sewer systems, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals and make transformative downtown improvements.
IEDA says it received 15 applications totaling $5.47 million in funding requests, had $3.3 million available for allocation, and grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness and commitment of local resources to the project.