$25 million in federal loans going to electric projects in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON DC – Two projects in North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are sharing in $2.7 billion in federal loans aimed at expanding and modernizing the United States’ rural electric grid and increasing grid security.
“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” says U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband, and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”
The Electric Loan Program is giving money to 64 projects in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The projects are expected to benefit nearly two million rural residents and businesses.
Franklin Rural Electric Cooperative is getting an $8,500,000 loan to connect 44 consumers and build and improve 104 miles of line. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this loan includes $850,689 in smart grid technologies. Franklin REC is headquartered in Hampton serving 1,946 customers over approximately 856 miles of line in the six counties in north central Iowa.
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative will receive $17,000,000 to connect 450 consumers and build and improve 185 miles of line. This loan includes $2,284,785 in smart grid technologies. Freeborn-Mower Electric is headquartered in Albert Lea serving an average of 20,871 consumers over 2,961 miles of line in six counties in southeastern Minnesota and one county in north central Iowa.
The Electric Loan Program can help finance wind, solar, and natural gas plants, as well as improvements to produce cleaner energy from coal-fired plants. Local utilities also use the loans to invest in infrastructure to deliver affordable power to millions of residential, commercial, and agricultural consumers.