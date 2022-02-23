 Skip to main content
25 Iowa counties to get federal disaster assistance

  Updated
President Joe Biden/AP graphic

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden has issued a disaster proclamation for 25 counties in Iowa.

The move activates federal assistance to assist recovery efforts from severe storms and tornadoes on December 15, 2021.  Federal funding will be made available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in the counties of Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth, and Wright.

Federal dollars are also authorized on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

