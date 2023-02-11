22nd Rochester Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today was the 22nd Rochester Polar Plunge at Foster Arend Park. The event raised more than $280,000 dollars for Special Olympics Minnesota. Hundreds of participants plunged into the frigid waters and could try to heat themselves up in a warming house nearby. Money raised from the event will support Olympians on teams like the Rochester Flyers. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, who helped organize the event, said the community's support means a whole lot.
“Just warms my heart to see people willing to do something that looks really crazy, probably something they would expect that their mother would never want them to do, but they’re willing to do it and they’re doing it for such a wonderful cause with Special Olympics and helping out the athletes, so, yeah, it just warms my heart. It’s exciting every year, and we just have a lot of fun," Sheriff Torgerson said.
The next Polar Plunges for Special Olympics Minnesota are on February 18th in Duluth, Prior Lake and Avon.