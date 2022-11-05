22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" at Featherstone Pottery

RED WING, Minn.-The 22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" started at Featherstone Pottery today. Attendees could munch on some home-made treats, view and purchase pottery that came out of a wood-fired kiln that's thirty-feet long, and gain insight into how the pieces were made from the artist himself. The "Fall Show and Sale" Event Coordinator Clare Larkin said she likes watching other people enjoy the pottery.
“It’s just so gratifying to just see the smiles on people’s faces when they see something funky or something artistic or something that is useable or just something that is decorative," Larkin said.
If you're interested, the "Fall Show and Sale" is going to happen again tomorrow and next Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.