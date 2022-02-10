$220 million ag research complex proposed for Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – The University of Minnesota is looking to build a $220 million advanced agricultural research complex in Mower County.
“The collaborative vision fueling this project creates an extraordinary opportunity: unmatched preparation for students as they work toward productive careers, a platform for new world-class discovery and an engine that will drive strong economic outcomes for all Minnesotans,” says U of M President Joan Gabel. “The University of Minnesota has been a leader in ag-innovation since our first days over 170 years ago. We’re proud of that legacy but we know we must continue to invest in this work and deliver practical and visionary solutions. The Future of Advanced Agriculture Research in Minnesota (FAARM) project exemplifies exactly that.”
The project would be a public/private partnership which U of M says would include world-class facilities, as well as several hundred acres of fields and land to further support its mission.
“Now more than ever, our farmers and industry are operating in an increasingly fast-paced world with rapidly advancing technology,” says Brian Buhr, dean of the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. “The challenges to feed a growing population while reducing the environmental footprint of farming are critical as our climate continues to change and we pursue scientific solutions to adapt. This complex will allow us to be at the forefront of emerging food and agriculture education and research that will transform how we produce food and protect the environment at every step of the supply chain.”
U of M says it would collaborate with Riverland Community College in Austin to provide a range of educational offerings for learners of all ages — K-12, post-secondary technical and associate degrees, baccalaureate and graduate degrees, and outreach education to the broader public.
“Agriculture is an important cornerstone of the economy in south central Minnesota,” says Dr. Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. “Riverland serves a key role preparing the region’s farmers to be successful, and I look forward to partnering with the University of Minnesota for the future benefit of the citizens and farmers of our region.”
To support this effort, U of M is asking for $60 million through a state capital request for planning, land acquisition, predesign and design of the initial phase. Additionally, U of M says it anticipates funding from a variety of public and private sources, including a pledged cornerstone commitment of $60 million already made by The Hormel Foundation.
"The Hormel Foundation is excited to be partnering with the University of Minnesota in its quest to build a new agriculture research and education center in the Austin area,” says Jeff Ettinger, chair of The Hormel Foundation Board.
Funding for the FAARM project proposal is part of U of M's state legislative request for the 2022 legislative session.