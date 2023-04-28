21st Annual Arbor Day Celebration in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday is Arbor Day and is the 21st Annual Arbor Day Celebration.
The celebration is put on by Rochester Public, Maier Tree and Lawn, Rochester Parks and Rec, and Sergeant's Gardens.
Over 2,000 third grade through fifth grade Rochester students will be there.
RPU is giving away several hundred tree seedlings away for free!
"You can never have too many beautiful trees in a community. It just makes a community beautiful. If people have property in an area where they can plant those on their property and nurture those year after year and see them grow up. It's great," said Tony Benson with RPU.
There will be live music, lunch, and games. The celebration will also have some educational moments.
"Safety is a big thing. We want people to understand the importance of trees but understand when it comes to overhead electric lines - the importance of having those trimmed, how to have them trimmed, and how to work with RPU to get them trimmed if they need to be or assessed. That's a big piece of it, just ensuring - people love big, beautiful trees - but there's a safety component, too," said Benson.
The celebration is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Silver Lake. The event will be moved to the RCTC field house if it gets rained out.