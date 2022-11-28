2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School.
“I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing to make a difference in the lives of her students and the impact she is having on the education system in our state,” says Governor Reynolds. “Outstanding educators like Krystal see that possibilities for growth are endless when you connect students and what they are learning with their community. Every day, she leads by example, focusing on how to make education better so all students can and do perform at the highest levels.”
Colbert teaches second-grade and says students who believe in themselves will be successful in school.
“Here at Mitchellville, we are teaching our students that positive self-affirmations, healthy habits, and having a growth mindset are essential in reaching their highest potential,” says Colbert. “We are affirming to our students every day that they are loved and valued and that we care about their success.”
The other finalists for the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year are:
Lori Brandt, a special education teacher in the Sioux Center Community School District.
Levi Letsche, a high school mathematics teacher from the Sheldon Community School District.
Amy Phillips, an elementary teacher in the Marshalltown Community School District.
Corrine Schalk, an elementary teacher in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Katie Weldon, a middle school mathematics teacher in the Norwalk Community School District.
“The Teacher of the Year award honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues,” says Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Krystal is a life-long learner, teacher leader and a Lighthouse team member working to build leadership and life skills in students. Her focus on supporting each student’s learning style and her ability to see challenges as opportunities for growth will help advance our education system as we move forward.”