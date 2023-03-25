2023 inductees announced by Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame

CRESCO, Iowa – The 2023 inductions for the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame have been announced.
Organizers of the 52nd Annual Awards Banquet and Induction Ceremony say the Class of 2023 is a varied group that includes two fierce competitors, a well-known coach and a distinguished journalist. The inductees are:
- Jason Christenson – Anamosa, Altoona - Nationally renowned high school wrestling coach at Collins-Maxwell-Baxter, Oskaloosa and Southeast Polk High School, along with coaching Iowa's Junior and Cadet national teams and current chairman of Iowa USA Wrestling.
- Ken Gallagher – Waterloo Columbus, University of Northern Iowa – State Champion, D-II National Champion, 2-time Division 1 All-American.
- Dan McCool – Clarion, Des Moines - Well beloved award winning wrestling journalist and author, spending decades covering the incredible sport of wrestling. Posthumous induction.
- Cliff Moore – Dubuque, University of Iowa – 3-time State Champion, 4-time State Finalist, 2-time Big 10 Conference Champion, NCAA champion, 3-time NCAA All-American and current Assistant Head Coach at West Virginia University.
The banquet and induction will be held April 10 at the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco. Tickets are available at the Cresco Area Chamber of Commerce (563.547.3434). Tickets are $30 and advance registration is requested.
Following the 52nd annual awards induction ceremony, the number of inductees will include 141 outstanding individuals signifying their contributions to amateur wrestling.